CSA Day brings the community and farmers together

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Franklin Farmers Market will be hosting its second annual Community Supported Agriculture Day Saturday, March 11, starting at 9 a.m. CSA Day connects families and individuals with local farmers in the community. In a CSA, the consumer pays ahead of time for a share of the farmer's product.

