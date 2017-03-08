CSA Day brings the community and farmers together
The Franklin Farmers Market will be hosting its second annual Community Supported Agriculture Day Saturday, March 11, starting at 9 a.m. CSA Day connects families and individuals with local farmers in the community. In a CSA, the consumer pays ahead of time for a share of the farmer's product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15)
|41 min
|looking
|25
|Why do people cheat?
|55 min
|I used to be someone
|13
|george? you there?
|1 hr
|Big G
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|5 hr
|I used to be someone
|152
|Republicans are letting the USA fall down. (Aug '16)
|Mar 4
|Hillary
|12
|Trumps Â‘VOICE: A Fascist Doctrine Straight Out ...
|Mar 4
|Dictionary
|2
|Crooked and Lying White House
|Mar 2
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC