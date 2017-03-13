County panelists concerned Tennessean...

County panelists concerned Tennesseans are in jeopardy with Congress health care proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Herald

On the eve of President Donald J. Trump's rally in Nashville regarding the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, a panel of Brentwood medical professionals, a pastor and father, and Franklin mother Kristin Grimm shared their deep concern and hope for the future of health care in America. The panelists met at the Neighborhood Clinic in Nashville - the largest community health clinic in Middle Tennessee - for a press conference to share their stories of how the Affordable Care Act has benefitted them and how Congress' proposed massive decrease in Medicaid funding could be detrimental.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 31 min Crazi Hoss 13
Trump Nashville rally 1 hr awesome 12
Pollo Campero 1 hr Beat chicken 1
Review: Casa Linda & Casa Blanca Efficiency Apa... (Jul '13) 3 hr Niqualmi 22
Nipples on Channel 4 (Sep '16) 5 hr Retired straight ... 16
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 5 hr swingers 23
Where are the older single men 5 hr Amy 127
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC