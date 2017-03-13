Commentary: No day off from school, b...

Commentary: No day off from school, but we still celebrate St. Patrick's Day down here

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

My son likes to ask me what holidays are coming up every month in the hope that he will be out of school for that day. Recently we were discussing the upcoming March holidays and he was excited to learn he would be out for Good Friday before Easter but highly disappointed that Easter itself would be on Sunday, so no school holiday then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Nashville rally 2 hr Voter 7
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 2 hr ThomasA 21
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 3 hr Dan 112
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 3 hr ardith 8
Butthurt channel 5 4 hr Voter 2
Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10) 6 hr Robert 9
Where are the older single men 6 hr Charlie Bob 125
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC