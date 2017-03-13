City survey shows high quality of lif...

City survey shows high quality of life, concerns in housing, transit not high priority

A city of Franklin survey says the city ranks 8th in the nation for high quality of life, that citizens' concerns about affordable housing have grown and the implementation of mass transit is not high on the totem pole for citizens. National Citizen Survey, though the board of mayor and aldermen had a hand in adding open-ended questions to the survey in order to gain more information from citizens.

