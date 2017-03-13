BOMA votes in favor of $10 million federal grant for McEwen project, increasing timeline

Aldermen voted 5-2 to accept a $10 million federal grant that would slow the completion of one of the city's highest priority road projects - East McEwen Phase IV, which includes widening the road. Almost 40 residents from the Meade of Avalon neighborhood sat disappointed as they wore round, red stickers with a black line struck through the number "$10 million" and a question, "Is one life worth it?" A sharp S-curve along part of the East McEwen signifies itself as the "McEwen Curve," according to Franklin resident Rebecca Burke, between the roundabout and Wilson Pike.

