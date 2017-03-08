Body camera bill balances privacy with transparency in approval by Senate committee

The Senate State and Local Government Committee voted 7-0 to approve a bill that would protect the privacy of certain individuals in footage obtained from body cameras worn by police officers across the state. Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, sponsor of Senate Bill 0442, known as the Open Records/Body Camera bill, explained the bill's purpose of protecting citizens' privacy by exempting them through an amendment to the state confidentiality law from an Open Records Request in three specific instances.

