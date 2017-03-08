Body camera bill balances privacy with transparency in approval by Senate committee
The Senate State and Local Government Committee voted 7-0 to approve a bill that would protect the privacy of certain individuals in footage obtained from body cameras worn by police officers across the state. Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, sponsor of Senate Bill 0442, known as the Open Records/Body Camera bill, explained the bill's purpose of protecting citizens' privacy by exempting them through an amendment to the state confidentiality law from an Open Records Request in three specific instances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|2 min
|I used to be someone
|136
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|43 min
|Mom
|88
|Should you stop using the word negro?
|5 hr
|Law office
|35
|Mwf
|8 hr
|I used to be someone
|10
|Republicans are letting the USA fall down. (Aug '16)
|Mar 4
|Hillary
|12
|Trumps Â‘VOICE: A Fascist Doctrine Straight Out ...
|Mar 4
|Dictionary
|2
|Crooked and Lying White House
|Mar 2
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC