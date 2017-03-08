Battle of Franklin Trust announces da...

Battle of Franklin Trust announces dates for Calicos and Cadets summer camp

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Battle of Franklin Trust will once again provide a hands-on, 1860s-style summer camp experience for children ages 8 to 12. The Calicos and Cadets program will be offered in two unique sessions, "Life in the 1800s," Tuesday, June 20 through Thursday, June 22 and "Soldier Life," Tuesday, July 11 through Thursday, July 13. "Calicos and Cadets is an exciting opportunity to engage young historians," said Sarah Falck, education coordinator at The Battle of Franklin Trust. "With this fun alternative to traditional summer camps, history is brought to life and campers learn about the Civil War era with a variety of activities."

