Area media to address businesses at Williamson Inc.'s First Friday event

Williamson Inc.'s First Friday event will present "Telling Your Story on a Budget" on Friday, March 3, from 7:30-9 a.m. at E/SPACES at 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, in Franklin. Presented by FirstBank, the event will show how businesses can use local news outlets to their advantage and highlight small businesses on a budget.

