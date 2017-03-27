Area meat vendors get in heated competition at 2nd Farmers Market chili cook-off

Last year's winning farm of the first chili cook-off at Franklin Farmers Market, Red Cedar Bison Farm, was out to defend their title and prove that their chili was the best at the Second Annual Local Farmers' Chili Cook-Off held at the Franklin Farmers Market on Saturday, March 25. Eight meat vendors participated in what has become a popular event at the Franklin Farmers Market. Customers were treated to each of the farmers' special recipe made from either beef, bison and even duck! Tasting began at 9 a.m. and ballots were cast in a race to find out who would beat last year's grand champion.

