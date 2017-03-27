Area meat vendors get in heated compe...

Area meat vendors get in heated competition at 2nd Farmers Market chili cook-off

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Herald

Last year's winning farm of the first chili cook-off at Franklin Farmers Market, Red Cedar Bison Farm, was out to defend their title and prove that their chili was the best at the Second Annual Local Farmers' Chili Cook-Off held at the Franklin Farmers Market on Saturday, March 25. Eight meat vendors participated in what has become a popular event at the Franklin Farmers Market. Customers were treated to each of the farmers' special recipe made from either beef, bison and even duck! Tasting began at 9 a.m. and ballots were cast in a race to find out who would beat last year's grand champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer 56 min sorry 13
Gray Line tours 2 hr rolypoly 1
Music Balance (Apr '15) 2 hr Mom 43
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 2 hr Mom 31
looking for Kevin stacy beard 14 hr Rickk 2
Curtis Scott Harper (Jun '12) Mar 28 What 5
Why do Tennesseans smell bad? Mar 24 Baby on way 4
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC