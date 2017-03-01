Annual Celebration Dinner to benefit ...

Annual Celebration Dinner to benefit Hard Bargain nonprofit, neighborhood

Hard Bargain Association, a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to preservation, affordable housing and revitalization of the historic African-American Hard Bargain neighborhood, is gearing up to host its annual Celebration Dinner on Thursday, March 9, at the Factory in Liberty Hall. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. for a silent auction, appetizers and drinks.

