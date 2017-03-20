Amigo Guitar Show attracts thousands,...

Amigo Guitar Show attracts thousands, including country icons Gill and Paisley

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The Amigo Nashville guitar show attracted thousands to Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin this weekend, even a few county music stars dropped in. Dealers and attendees from across the country came to buy, sell and trade musical instruments at the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 5 hr Hall1096 46
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 5 hr Nobama 31
News Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount 8 hr Fcvk tRump 13
Upscale Dining 9 hr q 4
News Jake Old: It hurts to see Sevier County people ... 23 hr Rumors 2
Bird flu 23 hr sam 1
free boxer Pups Mon Brit 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC