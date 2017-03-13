Americana artist Jason Isbell announces new album
Americana artist Jason Isbell announces new album He'll also be playing 5 nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mCbdrG Americana artist Jason Isbell says he doesn't mind when critics compare his new album, "Something More Than Free," to his award-winning previous record, "Southeastern."
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|2 hr
|Back Again
|113
|Trump Nashville rally
|5 hr
|Voter
|7
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|21
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|6 hr
|ardith
|8
|Butthurt channel 5
|7 hr
|Voter
|2
|Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Robert
|9
|Where are the older single men
|10 hr
|Charlie Bob
|125
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC