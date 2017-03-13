Americana artist Jason Isbell announc...

Americana artist Jason Isbell announces new album

Monday Mar 13

Americana artist Jason Isbell announces new album He'll also be playing 5 nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mCbdrG Americana artist Jason Isbell says he doesn't mind when critics compare his new album, "Something More Than Free," to his award-winning previous record, "Southeastern."

