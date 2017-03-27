Aldermen agree proposed collector roa...

Aldermen agree proposed collector road fees could help improve traffic congestion

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman once again discussed staff-proposed collector road fees for new developments to help carry "their fair share" of the city's infrastructure growth in helping traffic. The last BOMA discussion a few months ago addressed how additional collector fees, piled onto other city fees such as the recently implemented education impact fee and the existing arterial road impact fee, would negatively impact opportunities to provide affordable and workforce housing in Franklin.

