Aldermen agree proposed collector road fees could help improve traffic congestion
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman once again discussed staff-proposed collector road fees for new developments to help carry "their fair share" of the city's infrastructure growth in helping traffic. The last BOMA discussion a few months ago addressed how additional collector fees, piled onto other city fees such as the recently implemented education impact fee and the existing arterial road impact fee, would negatively impact opportunities to provide affordable and workforce housing in Franklin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black men of nashville
|6 min
|and
|5
|School Closed- Thanks
|9 min
|Mom
|3
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|10 min
|fascinating
|186
|Butthurt channel 5
|14 min
|Iwant2
|8
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|ummm
|39
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|4 hr
|facts
|3
|Need hydros or preks
|5 hr
|Menyana
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC