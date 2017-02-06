Yarn Shop Owner Threatened For Her Position On The Women's March

According to a report by The Federalist , small business owner Elizabeth Poe received more than 1,000 phone calls, many involving threats, because she refused to sell yarn for the purpose of making "p***y hats" that were popularized by the Women's March on Jan. 21. Poe owns a small yarn store in Franklin, Tennessee, servicing more than 3,000 customers from her own town and others. After some of her customers asked for pink yarn in order to make "p-hats," Poe posted a message on her shop's Facebook page asking those customers to shop elsewhere.

