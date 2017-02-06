Yarn Shop Owner Threatened For Her Po...

Yarn Shop Owner Threatened For Her Position On The Women's March

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Caller

According to a report by The Federalist , small business owner Elizabeth Poe received more than 1,000 phone calls, many involving threats, because she refused to sell yarn for the purpose of making "p***y hats" that were popularized by the Women's March on Jan. 21. Poe owns a small yarn store in Franklin, Tennessee, servicing more than 3,000 customers from her own town and others. After some of her customers asked for pink yarn in order to make "p-hats," Poe posted a message on her shop's Facebook page asking those customers to shop elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 1 hr yowzer 61
the nashville palace 1 hr all right 4
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... 1 hr Taffy8361 2
why is trump whining 2 hr all right 68
Dawn Davenport 5 hr Zane B 5
Senators Alexander and Corker 6 hr Ms Sassy 17
groups 21 hr lemon toe 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC