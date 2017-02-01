Workforce housing leads array of topics at Breakfast with the Mayors
County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Brentwood Mayor Regina Smithson, Fairview Mayor Patti Carroll, Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander, Thompson's Station Mayor Corey Napier and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore met to discuss their communities during the 2017 kickoff Breakfast with the Mayors. Franklin Tomorrow's 2017 kickoff Breakfast with the Mayors Second Annual Mayoral Summit this week became a friendly verbal wrestling match as each of the county's seven mayors promoted their city/town as the best in the county.
