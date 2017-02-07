Williamson Medical Group adds two phy...

Williamson Medical Group adds two physicians to its roster of board-certified providers

Williamson Medical Group announced that beginning Feb. 1, board-certified general and critical care surgeon Ysela Carrillo, M.D. and family medicine physician Dana Chandler, D.O. will join WMG as full-time providers. Carrillo is originally from Albuquerque, N.M., where she completed medical school at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

