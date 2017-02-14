Williamson, Inc. to address land use planning at Feb. 21 Business Luncheon
Smart, targeted growth in Williamson County will be the focus of Williamson, Inc.'s first Business Luncheon of the year on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. The luncheon, presented by Williamson Medical Center, will feature a panel of commercial real estate developers and local city planners who will discuss the intentionality behind managing the county's rapid commercial development and population growth.
