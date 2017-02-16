WCS lobbyist makes headway on bills i...

WCS lobbyist makes headway on bills in appeal process, letter-grading system

Williamson County Schools Lobbyist Catie Lane Bailey is taking the lead in crafting House Bill, HB524, that would give school districts the ability to appeal against the commissioner of education's decision to withhold funds from school districts. Currently, the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education, Candace McQueen, has the authority to withhold funds from school districts, any state funds, based on her sole discretion, according to Tennessee Code Annotated 49-3-314, with no appeal option.

