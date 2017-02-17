Video featuring band Blind Pilot at 2016 Pilgrimage fest premieres
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and indie folk band Blind Pilot has premiered a live version of the group's hit track "Packed Powder" and video on Relix The video was recorded at the second annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin in September 2016, featuring the band performing in a cozy, decked out airstream presented by Sixthman . PRESS HERE to watch the video.
