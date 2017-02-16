Upcoming Winter Garden store is shopping with a cause

A rendering of the upcoming Philanthropy store opening this spring in Winter Garden at 49 Main St. Philanthropy Fashion & Compassion plans to open in late March selling women's clothing, accessories and home decor, but giving a cut of profits to charitable causes. The store is under construction at 49 Main St. in a 1912 historic building and will take about 2,100 square feet.

