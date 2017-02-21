Two challengers emerge for WCRP Chair...

Two challengers emerge for WCRP Chairman at Tuesday convention

The Williamson County Republican Party Convention and Reorganization to elect the a new chairman and officers will be Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Williamson County Government Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 W. Main in Franklin. Doors open at 6 p.m. for delegate credentialing and the convention convenes at 6:30 p.m. The Party officers that will be elected at the Williamson County Republican Party Convention include chairman, first vice-chairman , second vice-chairman, third vice-chairman, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, and vice-treasurer.

