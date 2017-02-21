Two challengers emerge for WCRP Chairman at Tuesday convention
The Williamson County Republican Party Convention and Reorganization to elect the a new chairman and officers will be Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Williamson County Government Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 W. Main in Franklin. Doors open at 6 p.m. for delegate credentialing and the convention convenes at 6:30 p.m. The Party officers that will be elected at the Williamson County Republican Party Convention include chairman, first vice-chairman , second vice-chairman, third vice-chairman, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, and vice-treasurer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When does it get old?
|2 hr
|Bruce
|43
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|4 hr
|Alexander Bolton
|31
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|12 hr
|Rickjames
|8
|Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11)
|Feb 23
|The Truth
|55
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Feb 23
|Linda
|3
|Review: Auto Masters (Oct '08)
|Feb 20
|Debi
|87
|I hate Rednecks
|Feb 19
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC