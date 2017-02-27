Transportation bills up for considera...

Transportation bills up for consideration again before transportation subcommittee tomorrow

The transportation subcommittee could hear the Gov. Bill Haslam's transportation bill and Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville's, transportation bill Wednesday at noon. So far, the 8-member committee, which will be the first to vote on the proposed transportation bills, has not yet discussed them during its subcommittee meetings.

