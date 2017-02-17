Town hall meeting to explore issues a...

Town hall meeting to explore issues and challenges of PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder will be the topic of a town hall meeting scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at the historic Franklin Presbyterian Church in downtown Franklin. The meeting, open to the public, will look at PTSD and the fact that it isn't unique to the military or to veterans.

