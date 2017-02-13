Tennessee couple celebrates 6 decades...

Tennessee couple celebrates 6 decades of Valentine's Day

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Tennessee couple celebrates 6 decades of Valentine's Day Clifford Smith was attending church in 1953 when someone special - Wilma - caught his eye. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l8s3zO FRANKLIN, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Put Kelli Ann and the Twitter in Charge in Jail 2 hr adios 2
WSMV Chris Miller 2 hr adios 19
Lock General Michael Flynn UP For Lying about R... 2 hr adios 2
Alabama is better than Tennessee. 4 hr ummm 17
secret confessions 4 hr Lizzie 6
National security adviser Michael Flynn resign... 4 hr yep 4
All men are created equal. 9 hr Rednecksgohome 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC