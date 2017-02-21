TDOT Commissioner Schroer vows to make Mack Hatcher top priority on 3-Year plan

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer told a crowd at a Westhaven Town Hall meeting Thursday that one of the most talked about projects in Williamson County - the Mack Hatcher Extension that would connect the northwest side of Franklin to Hillsboro Road and Mack Hatcher intersection A - could now make it on TDOT's 3-Year plan. Road projects on the TDOT 3-Year Plan receive funding to move forward, something that 132 attendees in the packed room in the Westhaven Clubhouse have, most likely, been waiting for a long while.

