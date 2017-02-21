TDOT Commissioner Schroer vows to mak...

TDOT Commissioner Schroer vows to make Mack Hatcher top priority on 3-Year plan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Williamson Herald

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer told a crowd at a Westhaven Town Hall meeting Thursday that one of the most talked about projects in Williamson County - the Mack Hatcher Extension that would connect the northwest side of Franklin to Hillsboro Road and Mack Hatcher intersection A - could now make it on TDOT's 3-Year plan. Road projects on the TDOT 3-Year Plan receive funding to move forward, something that 132 attendees in the packed room in the Westhaven Clubhouse have, most likely, been waiting for a long while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 2 hr I used to be someone 37
News Five seats up for election in Spring Hill 5 hr Soldier 13
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) 9 hr SlimDustyGeorgejones 22
Corky lucas 15 hr Missy 2
Please Help 17 hr Dan 5
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) 23 hr dontputonthatredd... 10
megan barry liberal hypocrite Sun comrade trumpski 104
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC