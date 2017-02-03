Strumbellas, band from 2016 Pilgrimage fest, premiering video recorded at event
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and Canadian indie folk band The Strumbellas will premiere a live version of their No. 1 hit track "Spirits" and video on GlideMagazine.com as part of the festival's 2017 Pilgrimage Sessions .
