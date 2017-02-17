Strong reserves keeping West Franklin...

Strong reserves keeping West Franklin stable

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: OttawaHerald.com

Former West Franklin officials and their work are what has allowed the district to keep its head above water, Jerry Turner, district superintendent, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit 2 hr I used to be someone 11
where to get kratom (Aug '15) 6 hr deezee 6
Review: Auto Masters (Oct '08) 8 hr Debi 87
Kim Susewitts 9 hr Xfriend 2
Is Dr. Charles Harlan A Lier? (Jan '09) 11 hr No closure 9
News 5 things to watch this week ina 15 hr Latest news 1
I hate Tennessee 16 hr snarkskin 11
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC