Stolen Rolex sold to store in Murfree...

Stolen Rolex sold to store in Murfreesboro

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A stolen Rolex Submariner watch that was stolen in Franklin, Tennessee was sold to a store in Murfreesboro. The watch was then sold a second time to an out of state buyer by the Murfreesboro store before it was realized to be stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lock General Michael Flynn UP For Lying about R... 1 hr BennyDover 5
megan barry liberal hypocrite 6 hr Nobama 78
Alabama is better than Tennessee. 8 hr I used to be someone 19
WSMV Chris Miller 9 hr I used to be someone 20
mayor barry 10 hr larry mctang 9
All men are created equal. 10 hr larry mctang 2
secret confessions 10 hr pervy mcperv 7
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC