Stites & Harbison celebrate 14th annu...

Stites & Harbison celebrate 14th annual Groundhog Day

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Stites & Harbison, PLLC law firm in Franklin celebrated its 14th annual Groundhog Day Open House with more than 100 guests in attendance. According to the Associated Press, the handlers of Pennsylvania's most revered groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, said he "predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 22 min Nobama 60
the nashville palace 1 hr guitar man 3
Senators Alexander and Corker 1 hr grandpa joints 6
groups 1 hr lemon toe 2
why is trump whining 2 hr Nobama 65
What are you thinking when you look at me that way (Sep '14) 4 hr Dan 33
President Bannon Cure for Donald Trump's Hair Loss 5 hr Lynn Allison 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,645,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC