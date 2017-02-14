Speeding Franklin motorcyclist caught, charged with DUI as well
A Franklin man remains behind bars after taking his motorcycle for a ride while under the influence and getting clocked by police going 100 miles per hour. Shortly after midnight early Tuesday, police caught Benjamin McIntyre, 28, of Franklin traveling southbound Interstate 65 between Murfreesboro Road and McEwen Drive going 100 MPH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
