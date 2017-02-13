Sheriff's department educates parents...

Sheriff's department educates parents on prevalence of drugs at Leadership Franklin talk

Last week, the first Get Real About Drugs session, organized by a five-member group from this year's Leadership Franklin class educated dozens of concerned parents about the prevalence of drugs in Williamson County. Franklin YMCA Investigators from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division were on hand at the Franklin YMCA to answer questions and inform attendees about "skittle parties," the reemergence of LSD and the new wave of dangerous drug products affecting youth.

