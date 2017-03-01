Robert Blair named - Ed Moody Award of Excellence' recipient
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee announced Robert Blair as the recipient of the 5th "Ed Moody Award of Excellence." Blair will accept the award at the 28th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner taking place Thursday, May 11, in Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin.
