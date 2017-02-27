Rep. Whitson, among PTSD expert panel...

Rep. Whitson, among PTSD expert panel, introduces legislation to help veterans

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

A town hall-style meeting Saturday about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at Franklin Presbyterian Church discusses how to bring healing to lives. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, according to the event flyer, is not unique to the military or veterans, or to first responders, abuse victims and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 3 hr ThomasA 42
News Five seats up for election in Spring Hill 20 hr Soldier 13
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Mon SlimDustyGeorgejones 22
Corky lucas Sun Missy 2
Please Help Sun Dan 5
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) Sun dontputonthatredd... 10
megan barry liberal hypocrite Sun comrade trumpski 104
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC