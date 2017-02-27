Rep. Whitson, among PTSD expert panel, introduces legislation to help veterans
A town hall-style meeting Saturday about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at Franklin Presbyterian Church discusses how to bring healing to lives. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, according to the event flyer, is not unique to the military or veterans, or to first responders, abuse victims and their families.
