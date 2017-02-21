Registration for Girls Softball Assoc...

Registration for Girls Softball Association of Franklin continues

Registration for the Girls Softball Association of Franklin is now open for the new spring season. For over twenty-five years the GSAF has provided softball opportunities for girls ages 5 - 15, giving them an opportunity to play and develop skills.

