Region 6-AAA: Centennial girls knock ...

Region 6-AAA: Centennial girls knock off Antioch, advance to semis

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Williamson Herald

The Centennial girls, playing in their first Region 6-AAA tournament, advanced to the semifinals with a 57-49 win over Antioch Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 in Franklin at Centennial High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 1 hr Mom 40
News Five seats up for election in Spring Hill 8 hr Soldier 13
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) 12 hr SlimDustyGeorgejones 22
Corky lucas 19 hr Missy 2
Please Help 20 hr Dan 5
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) Sun dontputonthatredd... 10
megan barry liberal hypocrite Sun comrade trumpski 104
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC