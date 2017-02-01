Reddick Street Apartments offer affordable options
An affordable housing option is now available to families and individuals who qualify at Reddick Street Apartments on Battlement Street in downtown Franklin. Based on a tax-credit program through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, applicants can qualify for the affordable units based on income level and number of occupants.
