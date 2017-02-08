Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fatal stroke
There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 5 hrs ago, titled Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fatal stroke. In it, USA Today reports that:
Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fatal stroke Ahead of a star-studded Nashville tribute, the country icon reflects on past three years. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kNvdsx Randy Travis contracted viral cardiomyopathy after a viral upper respiratory infection in 2013.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
Since: Oct 08
25,849
|
#1 3 hrs ago
country music is always about the 2 things that made this country great.....drinking and cheating.
|
Oslo, Norway
|
#2 1 hr ago
hey people 21 fem here up for some fun..if you think you're man enough hit me up on K iK my id is blueyez_z395
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|1 hr
|yowzer
|61
|the nashville palace
|1 hr
|all right
|4
|why is trump whining
|2 hr
|all right
|68
|Dawn Davenport
|5 hr
|Zane B
|5
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|6 hr
|Ms Sassy
|17
|groups
|21 hr
|lemon toe
|2
|What are you thinking when you look at me that way (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Dan
|33
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC