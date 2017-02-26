Prayer vigil to be held in Franklin for refugees, immigrants following presidential ban

A prayer vigil will be held at Better Options, 1325 W. Main St. in Franklin at 6 p.m. for refugees and immigrants following the presidential order over the weekend to ban refugees and immigrants of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S., pending a new federal vetting process. Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition is organizing the event and Franklin resident Luis Sura, a U.S. citizen born in Mexico, is helping to get the word out.

