Police warn of cloned credit cards after skimming incidents
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Credit card holders and retailers are dealing with the loss of thousands of dollars after multiple cloned credit card incidents took place in Middle Tennessee this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|31 min
|Mom
|110
|When does it get old?
|53 min
|Voter
|50
|secret confessions
|5 hr
|Qwerty
|18
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|11 hr
|Back Again
|58
|Home Rate Mortgage Radio Ads
|15 hr
|El Diablo
|1
|Karl Dean
|20 hr
|sunquist
|4
|Moderator does not want us to discuss gas tax h...
|21 hr
|American
|5
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC