Police searching for two suspects involved with TJ Maxx theft
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on two unidentified suspects wanted for theft and disorderly conduct. At around 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said the suspects separately entered the T.J. Maxx at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin.
