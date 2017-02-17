Man With Alzheimer's Missing Since Th...

Man With Alzheimer's Missing Since Thursday

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance with locating Tommy Whaley, an Alzheimer's patient, who went missing at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

