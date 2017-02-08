Joel Smallbone - Invaluable Lessons O...

Joel Smallbone - Invaluable Lessons Of Love

Read more: Christ Community Music

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and gentlemen, who better a role model for gearing up for this season than Joel and Luke Smallbone ? If anything, they certainly do offer a nice gift suggestion with the upcoming release of Priceless on DVD , and, as Joel would say, it is "the little thoughts that are quite special." Modest as Joel may be , Priceless has been a big deal-both on-screen, and off, with for KING & COUNTRY 's companion radio single-the notions and messages aren't anything new or just a nice gig-support for the Brothers Smallbone.

Read more at Christ Community Music.

Franklin, TN

