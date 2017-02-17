Integrity Music introduces Greg Sykes

Integrity Music has signed Covenant Award-winning songwriter and worship leader Greg Sykes and will release Sykes' debut EP, Reverse , and a radio single of the title track on March 10, 2017. A pre-order for the EP begins February 24, 2017 with the title track immediately available upon purchase.

