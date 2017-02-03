Industry veteran, familiar face fills...

Industry veteran, familiar face fills chair of retired 50-year Main Street banker

Friday Feb 3

For more than 50 years on Main Street in downtown Franklin, banking customers were greeted by Estelle Denton. Now Will DePierri has been named CSR supervisor, filling Denton's chair upon her retirement.

