Industry veteran, familiar face fills chair of retired 50-year Main Street banker
For more than 50 years on Main Street in downtown Franklin, banking customers were greeted by Estelle Denton. Now Will DePierri has been named CSR supervisor, filling Denton's chair upon her retirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|1 hr
|Mom
|53
|Eric Trump Trip Cost Taxpayers $97K
|4 hr
|Taxpayer
|9
|nashville or skidrow
|7 hr
|megan dingle barry
|2
|why is trump whining
|10 hr
|I believe in Amer...
|55
|Diane Mead--does anyone know this woman?
|15 hr
|JustWantn2Know
|1
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|22 hr
|Patriot
|2
|ebt trade?
|Sat
|Ticket to Ride
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC