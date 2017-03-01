Hoops Highlights: Centennial girls sl...

Hoops Highlights: Centennial girls slip past Franklin, Region 6-AAA Semifinal

The Centennial girls edged Franklin 39-35 in the Region 6-AAA semifinals to continue their deepest postseason run in school history Monday, Feb. 28, 2017 at Centennial High School in Franklin.

