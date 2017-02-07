Historic preservation exhibit on display at the Old, Old Jail

A new exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 has had its first opening Tuesday at the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County at the Old, Old Jail at 112 Bridge St. in Franklin. The exhibition is the work of the Albert Gore Research Center in cooperation with the Middle Tennessee State University public history program that led graduate students and faculty to curate a travelling exhibit celebrating the passing of the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act.

