Hawk, Casada's alternative transportation plan gets mixed reviews in delegation

Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville and Rep. Glen Casada, R-Thompson's Station, announced yesterday an alternative to Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax increase for the users of Tennessee roads. Casada said that he does not believe the governor's plan will receive enough votes to pass, so he is looking to alternatives.

