Governor budgets $3.2 million to cons...

Governor budgets $3.2 million to construct new Carter House Visitor's Center

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Carter House Master Plan is one step further to coming to fruition as Gov. Bill Haslam dedicated $3.2 million in the budget for the construction of a new Visitor's Center on the property. "The Visitor's Center is a central piece of the Master Plan and will take us into the next 30 to 40 years," Jacobson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are you thinking when you look at me that way (Sep '14) 37 min Olivia 30
Senators Alexander and Corker 1 hr Telling It Like I... 1
why is trump whining 2 hr I believe in Amer... 60
nashville or skidrow 7 hr I believe in Amer... 6
ebt trade? 7 hr Ticket to Ride 3
megan barry liberal hypocrite 8 hr Franklin Lady in ... 57
martial arts 8 hr sparring4life 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC