Governor budgets $3.2 million to construct new Carter House Visitor's Center
The Carter House Master Plan is one step further to coming to fruition as Gov. Bill Haslam dedicated $3.2 million in the budget for the construction of a new Visitor's Center on the property. "The Visitor's Center is a central piece of the Master Plan and will take us into the next 30 to 40 years," Jacobson said.
