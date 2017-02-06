Franklin's Charge clears way for hist...

Franklin's Charge clears way for history to be preserved on Columbia Avenue

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Williamson Herald

A former flower shop on Columbia Avenue, next to the Carter Hill Battlefield Park, was demolished Thursday to pave the way for future Civil War land preservation by an alliance of groups called Franklin's Charge. The demolition was wrapped up in a little over four hours, according to crews working on the site.

