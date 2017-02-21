Franklin Theatre brings award-winning jazz and blues to the stage
Saturday is the first of three shows with renown jazz and blues vocalists bringing their own unique artistry to the Franklin Theatre stage. Ruthie Foster, Cecile McClorin Salvant and Bettye LaVette have entertained around the world and garnered numerous accolades including Grammy awards - giving patrons a choice in experiencing top artists of the genre while enjoying a night out on Main Street in Downtown Franklin.
